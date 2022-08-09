Health Hanoi makes efforts to speed up COVID-19 vaccination Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh on August 9 signed a dispatch asking localities across the city to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination among local residents.

Health About 6,500 organ transplants conducted nationwide in 30 years About 6,500 organ transplants have been carried out in Vietnam since the first in 1992, showing great efforts by the entire health sector but still modest compared to other countries, an official has said.