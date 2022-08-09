Vietnam logs 2,340 COVID-19 cases on August 9
Vietnam recorded 2,340 COVID-19 cases on August 9, raising the national caseload to 11,351,563, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 9,520 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,991,865. Meanwhile, there are 103 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,094.
On August 8, an additional 57,289 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 248,850,332./.