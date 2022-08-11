Vietnam logs 2,367 COVID-19 cases on August 11
Vietnam recorded 2,367 new COVID-19 cases on August 11, while Nghe An province supplemented 4,408 cases after verifying information, raising the national caseload to 11,360,348, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
With 6,418 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,003,554. Meanwhile, there are 63 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,095.
On August 10, an additional 490,288 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 249,778,892./.