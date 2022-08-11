Health 20th Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo features 320 stalls The 20th International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11, attracting visitors to 320 stalls of diverse products and equipment.

Health Infographic Vietnam records high COVID-19 vaccination coverage Vietnam has launched large scale COVID-19 vaccination drives. As of August 4, more than 247 million doses had been administered, making Vietnam into the list of countries with high vaccination coverage in the world.