Health MOU signed to raise awareness of diabetes Sanofi Vietnam and the National Hospital of Endocrinology signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to implement projects relating to diabetes in Hanoi on November 16.

Health 1.6 million gain access to affordable healthcare under Novartis programme Nearly 1.6 million people, especially in remote areas, have benefited in the past decade from a healthcare programme that offers access to affordable products and services.