Vietnam logs 274 new COVID-19 cases on November 20
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,511,452 with 274 new cases recorded on November 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 155 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,606,901.
Meanwhile, there are 107 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,169.
With 22,043 doses administered on November 19, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 263,287,066./.