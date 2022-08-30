Vietnam logs 3,241 new COVID-19 cases on August 30
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,408,952 with 3,241 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 30, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,408,952 with 3,241 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 30, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 13,142 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,170,271. Meanwhile, there are 137 patients needing breathing support.
Four deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,117.
On August 29, an additional 300,913 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 256,291,765./.