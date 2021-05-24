Health 76 new COVID-19 cases reported on May 23 afternoon Vietnam reported 76 new COVID-19 cases in the past six hours to 6pm on May 23, all of them were locally-transmitted infections, announced the Ministry of Health.

Health 31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over past 12 hours Vietnam documented 33 new COVID-19 cases, including two imported and 31 domestic infections, over the last 12 hours to 6am on May 23, the Ministry of Health announced.