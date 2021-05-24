Vietnam logs 33 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 33 more COVID-19 infections over the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 24, all in quarantine facilities and sealed-off areas, according to the Health Ministry.
Among the new cases, 28 were reported in Bac Giang province, four in Hai Duong province and one in Da Nang city.
The figure brought the national tally to 5,308, including 3,823 domestically-transmitted cases.
According to the ministry’s Medical Examination Administration, the country has seen 2,721 recoveries and 43 deaths related to the disease.
Among active patients, 56 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 31 twice, and 31 thrice.
As the pandemic has become more complicated, people are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.