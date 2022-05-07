Vietnam logs 3,345 new COVID-19 cases on May 7
A total 3,345 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 7, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 3,345 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 7, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 630 cases, followed by the northern provinces of Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho, with 222 and 179 cases, respectively.
The national tally reached 10,673,915.
A total 2,288 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 7, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,318,525.
There were 473 patients needing breathing support, while zero fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the death toll at 43,055.
By May 6, the country had injected 215,539,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,810,239 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.