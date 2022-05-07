Health Int’l workshop talks cardiovascular disease management in new era More than 200 experts, professors, doctors and pharmacists at home and abroad exchanged experience in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases at an international workshop in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on May 7.

Videos Vietnam scraps Covid-19 health declaration rule The Vietnamese health ministry has on May 5 sent a document to municipal/provincial people’s committees on the temporary suspension of domestic heath declaration requirements, which have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Vietnam reports 3,819 new COVID-19 cases on May 6 A total 3,819 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 5 to 4pm May 6, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Moderna COVID-19 vaccine utilised for children from six to under 12 years old Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provided through the COVAX Facility should be used first to vaccinate children aged from six to below 12 years to speed up the inoculation for this age group, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).