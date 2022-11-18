Vietnam logs 435 new COVID-19 cases on November 18
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,510,919 with 435 new cases recorded on November 18, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,510,919 with 435 new cases recorded on November 18, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 172 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,606,633.
Meanwhile, there are 66 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,168.
With 87,491 doses administered on November 17, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 263,040,545./.