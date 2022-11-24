Vietnam logs 489 new COVID-19 cases on November 24
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,513,173 with 489 new cases recorded on November 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,513,173 with 489 new cases recorded on November 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 337 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,607,682.
Meanwhile, there are 82 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,170.
With 100,072 doses administered on November 23, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 263,627,563./.