Health Pasteur Institute, Sanofi to provide vaccine training for healthcare professionals The Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City ad Sanofi Vietnam have signed a partnership agreement to implement a training strategy entitled “Vaccinology and Life-course Immunisation” for healthcare professionals in Vietnam from 2023 to 2025.

Health COVID-19: Additional 370 cases recorded on November 21 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,511,822 with 370 new cases recorded on November 21, according to the Ministry of Health.