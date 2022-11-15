Vietnam logs 580 new COVID-19 cases on November 15
A health worker prepares to administer the Abdala COVID-19 vaccine to people. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,509,473 with 580 new cases recorded on November 15, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 153 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,606,156.
Meanwhile, there are 67 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,166.
With 52,366 doses administered on November 14, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 262,719,806./.