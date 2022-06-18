Vietnam logs 699 new COVID-19 infections on June 18
Vietnam recorded 699 new COVID-19 infections – all locally transmitted – in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 10,737,107.
More than 225.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 699 new COVID-19 infections – all locally transmitted – in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 10,737,107.
Hanoi was the only locality with over 100 new cases reported, at 141. It was followed by Nghe An (48), HCM City (39) and Phu Tho (36).
The seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 patients in the country stands at 729, down from 833 a week ago.
June 18 also saw 5,889 patients declared recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 9,597,375 to date.
There are currently 55 patients in serious condition across the country, with none on life support.
There were no COVID-19 fatalities for the sixth consecutive day. The death toll remains at 43,083, roughly 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
More than 225.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date, with nearly 202 million doses in the adult population, 17.5 million in those aged 12-17 years, and 5.77 million in children aged 5-11./.