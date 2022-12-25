Vietnam logs 71 new COVID-19 cases on December 25
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,524,273 with 71 new cases recorded on December 25, the lowest for many months, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
With 41 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,804.
Meanwhile, there are 37 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,184.
With 3,949 doses administered on December 24, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,359,396./.