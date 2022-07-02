Vietnam logs 730 new COVID-19 cases on July 2
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported an additional 730 COVID-19 cases and no death on July 2, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,748,127 since the pandemic broke out.
As many as 9,694 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,699,357.
Meanwhile, the death toll related to the disease was kept at 43,047, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 233.09 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Vietnam to date, including 18.51 million doses for children aged between 12-17 and 8.23 million doses for kids from 5-11 years old./.
