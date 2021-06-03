Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing from people in a blocked area in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry announced 79 domestic infections and 12 imported cases of COVID-19 that were detected during six hours to 6pm June 3.

Among the locally-transmitted cases, 58 are in Bac Giang, 10 in Bac Ninh and 11 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The new cases brought the total infections during the past 24 hours to 250, including 19 imported cases.



The national tally rose to 8,063, with 4,955 recorded since April 27.



The number of recoveries stood at 3,085, and the death toll was 49.

Among active patients receiving treatment, 196 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 84 twice and 89 thrice./.



Thirteen provinces have passed 14 days without new COVID-19 infections. /.