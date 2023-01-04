Vietnam logs 83 new COVID-19 cases on January 4
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11, 525,491 with 83 new cases recorded on January 4, according to the Ministry of Health.
More than 265,533,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Vietnam so far. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11, 525,491 with 83 new cases recorded on January 4, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 51 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,611,389.
Meanwhile, there are 24 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,186.
With 13,689 doses administered on January 3, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine injected rose to 265,533,350./.