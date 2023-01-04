Health CP Vietnam donates 5,000 Salbutamol quick test kits to veterinary sector The Department of Animal Health of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development received 5,000 Salbutamol quick test kits donated by the CP Livestock Joint Stock Company (CP Vietnam) at a ceremony on January 3 in Hanoi.

Health Enhancing supervision at border gates needed to control COVID-19: official Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong has emphasised the necessity to strengthen supervision and take more samples for COVID-19 testing at border gates besides maintaining the current pandemic prevention and control measures as usual.

Health Vietnam, Germany cooperate in preventing future pandemics An environmental microbiology laboratory, which is capable of detecting pandemic viruses through testing wastewater samples, will be set up at Vietnamese - German University (VGU) with the support of the World University Service (WUS) of Germany.