Vietnam logs 8,813 new COVID-19 cases on April 24
Vietnam on April 24 recorded an additional 8,813 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case, the Ministry of Health announced.
A sixth grader gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Phu Yen province. (Photo: VNA)
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections, with 970 cases.
It was followed by northern Bac Giang, Phu Tho and Quang Ninh provinces, which reported 540, 511 and 495 cases, respectively.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 10,563,502.
The same day, 4,581 patients were declared to fully recover from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 9,086,075.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 43,013 after nine fatalities were announced on April 24.
The country has so far administered more than 212.39 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.