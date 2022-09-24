Vietnam logs additional 1,176 COVID-19 infections on Sept. 24
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 1,176 new COVID-19 cases on September 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out to 11,471,340.
Meanwhile, 930 patients recovered from the disease on the same day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,586,196.
The death toll was still kept at 43,146, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was reported on September 24.
Nearly 259.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.