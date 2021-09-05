Vietnam logs additional 13,137 COVID-19 cases
An additional 13,137 COVID-19 cases, including 13,101 domestic and 36 imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 5, the Ministry of Health reported.
At an intensive care centre in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 13,137 COVID-19 cases, including 13,101 domestic and 36 imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 5, the Ministry of Health reported.
Ho Chi Minh City, which is the country’s current largest pandemic hotspot, logged the highest number, with 6,226 cases.
It was followed by neighbouring Binh Duong province with 3,540 infections and Dong Nai province with 1,243 cases.
The remainders were found in Long An (756), Kien Giang (345), Tien Giang (133), Can Tho (100), Tay Ninh (91), Dong Thap (78), Khanh Hoa (74), An Giang (73), Da Nang (64), Hanoi(53), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (51), Nghe An (48), Binh Thuan (47), Tra Vinh (33), Quang Ngai (25), Phu Yen (24), Binh Phuoc (22), Vinh Long (20), Binh Dinh (13), Ca Mau (6), Lam Dong (5), Ben Tre (5), Bac Ninh (5), Quang Tri (4), Thanh Hoa (4), Lang Son (3), Son La (2), Bac Lieu (2), Ninh Thuan (1), Quang Nam (1), Ha Tinh (1), Bac Giang (1), Quang Ninh (1), and Dak Nong (1).
Vietnam’s total number of COVID-19 infections has reached 524,307 since the pandemic broke out in early 2020, ranking 51st out of 222 countries and territories across the world.
As many as 9,211 patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus on the day, raising the total of recoveries to 291,727.
A total of 281 fatalities were reported on September 5, lifting the death toll to 13,074.
More than 336,000 doses of vaccines were given to people on September 4. So far, over 21.44 million doses of vaccines were administered, including nearly 3.2 million second jabs./.
