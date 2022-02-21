Vietnam logs additional 46,880 COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded 46,880 new COVID-19 infections, including 19 imported cases, on February 21.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 46,880 new COVID-19 infections, including 19 imported cases, on February 21.
Out of the new daily transmissions, 33,851 were in the community.
The new cases bring the country's tally to 2,834,373, with 39,605 deaths and 2,294,669 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, 3,145 patients have severe infections with 13 on life support.
The capital city of Hanoi again registered the highest daily number of infections with 5,477.
Other localities with four-digit case numbers were Bac Ninh (2,582), Phu Tho (1,908), Quang Ninh (1,898), Thai Nguyen (1,862), Hai Duong (1,815), Hoa Binh (1,782), Vinh Phuc (1,734), Nam Dinh (1,715), Hai Phong (1,707), Ninh Binh (1,684), Bac Giang (1,622), Nghe An (1,419), Yen Bai (1,280), Thanh Hoa (1,257), Lao Cai (1,181), and Thai Binh (1,103).
The remaining transmissions were found in Da Nang (907), Son La (860), Binh Dinh (842), Quang Nam (842), Tuyen Quang (833), Hung Yen (799), Ho Chi Minh City (797), Quang Binh (778), Dak Lak (720), Lang Son (699), Ha Tinh (689), Khanh Hoa (596), Lam Dong (477), Cao Bang (474), Phu Yen (472), Dien Bien (438), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (376), Binh Phuoc (365), Ha Nam (329), Dak Nong (318), Quang Tri (313), Thua Thien-Hue (245), Binh Duong (224), Lai Chau (214), Ca Mau (204), Kon Tum (152), Ha Giang (151), Bac Kan (122), Quang Ngai (118), Binh Thuan (98), Kien Giang (76), Tay Ninh (63), Dong Thap (49), Ben Tre (41), Tra Vinh (38), Bac Lieu (33), Can Tho (14), Long An (13), Vinh Long (12), Ninh Thuan (12), Soc Trang (11), Dong Nai (8 ), Tien Giang (6), An Giang (4) and Hau Giang (3).
A total of 104 COVID-related deaths were also recorded, taking the total number of fatalities to 39,605, accounting for 1.4 percent of the total infections.
There were a further 13,235 recoveries, bringing the total number of people given the all-clear to 2,294,669.
Nearly 191.7 million doses of vaccine have been administered as of February 21, of which more than 75.4 million people have been fully inoculated./.