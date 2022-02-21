Health Ministry to cut COVID-19 test prices by 30 percent The new ceiling price of COVID-19 tests will be up to 30 percent lower than the current one, according to the Ministry of Health’s recent circular effective from February 21.

Health Australia completes commitment to share 7.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with Vietnam Australia has delivered 3.6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam over recent weeks through a procurement agreement with UNICEF and in partnership with Vietnam's Ministry of Health, according to a press release from the Australian Embassy on February 19.