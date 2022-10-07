Health Twins survive after premature birth, weighing just 500g The National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology has for the first time successfully bred twins who were born at 25 weeks, each weighing just 500g.

Health Health Ministry recommends measures to prevent monkeypox The Ministry of Health has recommended people to follow six measures to protect themselves from monkeypox, as Vietnam announced the first case of the disease on October 3.