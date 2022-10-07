Vietnam logs additional 702 COVID-19 infections on October 7
Vietnam recorded 702 new COVID-19 cases on October 7, according to the Ministry of Health.
Heavy COVID-19 patients under treatment (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 702 new COVID-19 cases on October 7, according to the Ministry of Health.
The country’s total number of COVID-19 infections now reaches 11,485,361.
On the same day, 437 patients were declared to be free from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,595,796.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 43,152 after one fatality was reported in the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 7.
So far, 260.24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country./.