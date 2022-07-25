Health Vietnam counts 10,767,948 COVID-19 cases so far The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,767,948 on July 24 with 748 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Additional 1,071 cases recorded on July 23 The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,767,200 on July 23 with 1,071 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 1,142 new cases on July 22 The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,766,128 on July 22 with 1,142 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.