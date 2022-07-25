Vietnam logs additional 896 COVID-19 cases on July 25
Vietnam reported 896 new COVID-19 cases on July 25, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 896 new COVID-19 cases on July 25, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 10,768,844.
Meanwhile, as many as 5,692 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the number of recoveries to 9,866,968.
The death toll was kept at 43,092, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was recorded on the day.
So far, more than 242.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered./.