Health Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on March 14 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 14, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 2,553, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in 12 hours Vietnam confirmed three more COVID-19 infections, including one imported and two in northern Hai Duong province, over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 13, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Da Nang hospital, UK firm cooperate in lung cancer treatment capacity building Da Nang Oncology Hospital and the UK's AstraZeneca Vietnam on March 12 signed an agreement to improve treatment capacity and the quality of medical care for lung cancer patients, targeting those in central Vietnam.

Health No COVID-19 infections logged on March 13 morning Vietnam logged no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.