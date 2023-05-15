Vietnam logs nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on May 15
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 1,987 new COVID-19 cases on May 15, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases brought the country’s total number of infections since the pandemic broke out to 11,592,604.
The same day, 242 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,632,576.
Meanwhile, the death toll was still kept at 43,201, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was reported on May 15.
More than 266.33 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country to date./.