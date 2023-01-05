Culture - Sports New TV series focuses on family values A new TV series will hone in on the lives of a family living in Hanoi. Duoi Bong Cay Hanh Phuc (Under the Tree of Happiness), directed by Vu Truong Khoa, will be aired on VTV1 Channel from January 2023.

Videos Young Vietnamese painter makes good in France With an appreciation of East-West culture and education and possessing market acumen, young Vietnamese have more opportunities these days to establish careers around the world. 2022 was considered a successful start for young artist Mai Xuan Bach, with the launch of a comic book and an exhibition of his own paintings in France, which is considered the cradle of the art world.