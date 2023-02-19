Society Public Security Ministry’s team complete search and rescue mission in Turkey The search and rescue team of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has completed their tasks at earthquake sites in Turkey and is set to return home.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia identify defence cooperation directions for 2023 Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang and visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Gen. Tea Banh, reviewed their ministries’ cooperation in 2022 and agreed on a cooperation plan for this year during talks in Hanoi on February 19.

Politics Lao Party officials visit Hanoi craft village, university A delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Office led by Thoongsalith Mangnomek, Secretary of the Committee and Head of the office, visited the centre of the Vietnamese craft village quintessence and Vin University (VinUni) in Hanoi's Gia Lam district on February 18.