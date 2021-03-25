Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on March 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on March 25, up 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Benefits, challenges of mobile money Mobile money services promote non-cash payments and help the poor living in mountainous and remote areas access services on the internet, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Vietnam targets 10 billion USD from fruit, vegetable exports by 2030 Vietnam expects to gain 8-10 billion USD from shipping fruits and vegetables abroad, with revenue of processed products accounting for at least 30 percent of the total by 2030.