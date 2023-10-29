Business Thai Airways resumes flights connecting with Vietnam Thai Airways marked the resumption of its flights to/from Vietnam with a flight landing at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and other from Hanoi to Bangkok on October 29.

Business October CPI increases 0.08%: GSO The consumer price index (CPI) in October increased 0.08% from the last month and 3.59% from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on October 29.

Business Measures sought to optimise Vietnam-Cambodia logistic route The Ho Chi Minh City-based Saigon Newport Corporation held a workshop to seek measures to strengthen connectivity and develop Vietnam – Cambodia logistic service route on October 28 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Business PM demands power supply be guaranteed for development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded power supply be guaranteed for production and business activities as well as people’s daily life during the rest of 2023 and next year.