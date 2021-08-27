Business Hanoi flexibly maintains production amid COVID-19 To maintain business operations amid social distancing order caused by the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to pool the drastic involvement of local authorities, especially flexibly adopting plans to both fight the pandemic and prevent production disruption.

Business Webinar reviews one-year implementation of EVFTA A webinar reviewing the one-year implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) was jointly held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on August 27.

Business Soc Trang’s export up 19 percent in eight months The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang exported close to 850 million USD worth of goods in the first eight months, meeting 85 percent of its yearly plan and increasing 19 percent year-on-year.

Business Aquatic product exports drop strongly in first half of August Aquatic exports in the first half of August were strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching only 263.8 million USD, down 41 percent compared to the second half of July and 30.1 percent from the same period in 2020.