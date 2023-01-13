Vietnam looks to step up cooperation with China’s Tianjin city
As part of his working visit to Tianjin city, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai on January 13 had a meeting with Chen Miner, member of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Secretary of the Tianjin municipal Party Committee.
Durian - an agricultural product exported to the Chinese market (Photo: VNA)Beijing (VNA) – As part of his working visit to Tianjin city, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai on January 13 had a meeting with Chen Miner, member of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Secretary of the Tianjin municipal Party Committee.
The Vietnamese diplomat highlighted the fruitful development in relationships between the two Parties and the two countries, stressing that economic and trade cooperation has grown steadily, becoming a bright spot in the bilateral relations.
He highly valued Tianjin's important position in the bilateral cooperation, suggesting the two sides expand cooperation in the fields of economy - trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.
Vietnam welcomes enterprises of Tianjin to invest and do long-term business in Vietnam, especially in shipping logistics, deep processing of agricultural products, and renewable energy, Mai said, affirming that the embassy will continue to serve as a bridge to foster comprehensive cooperation between the two sides.
He took the occasion to invite the official and others of Tianjin to visit Vietnam in an appropriate time.
For his part, the Chinese official spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and improvement of people's lives in 2022, expressing his pleasure at the recent positive developments in relations between the two Parties, countries, and localities.
He affirmed that Tianjin is willing to further step up the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Within the framework of the visit, the Vietnamese diplomat attended the Vietnamese fruit and durian festival in Tianjin, witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two sides’ businesses, and visited the HiGreen logistics centre of Agricultural Product./.