Business Vietnam - Kazakhstan freight rail route launched A container cargo rail route between Vietnam and Kazakhstan was launched last December, according to the Railways Transport and Trade Joint Stock Company.

Business HCM City an attractive destination for Hong Kong investors: forum Ho Chi Minh City is an attractive destination with numerous opportunities for foreign investors, including those from Hong Kong (China), heard the Hong Kong - Ho Chi Minh City Investment & Business Forum and Networking Dinner held in the city on January 12.

Business Binh Duong: VSIP III to be developed into green, smart industrial park Chairman of the People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Duong Vo Van Minh had a working session with CEO of Semncorp Development of Singapore Kelvin Teo on January 12 to discuss the firm’s investment in Vietnam – Singapore industrial park projects in the locality.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on January 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,602 VND/USD on January 13, down 3 VND from the previous day.