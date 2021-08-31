Business Reference exchange rate down 12 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,130 VND/USD on August 31, down 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Hanoi announces 600 online points selling essential goods The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade on August 30 announced a list of online points of sale and units providing the servies on its portal http://congthuong.hanoi.gov.vn

Business Vietnam Banks Association urges Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees The Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) has urged international card organisations Visa and Mastercard to reduce several types of fees on Vietnamese banks as the fourth wave of COVI-19 pandemic in Vietnam has seriously affected the lives and production of people and businesses.

Business Vietnam’s export turnover up over 21% in eight months Vietnam’s export turnover in the first eight months of this year rose by 21.5 percent year on year to more than 212 billion USD despite a decline of 5.4 percent in August.