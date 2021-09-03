Vietnam lose 1 – 3 to Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifiers hinh anh 1Vietnam scored in the first minutes of the match (Photo: AFC)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam scored in the first minutes of the match but were defeated eventually after playing most of the second half with one man down during a game with Saudi Arabia as part of World Cup qualifiers on September 3.

Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai made a sumptuous goal in the third minute, opening the scoreboard. Vietnam showed their good control of the game in the first half.

In the second half, after a lengthy VAR review, defender Do Duy Manh was adjudged to have handled the ball in his own penalty area when blocking a shot from Saudi captain Salman Al-Faraj.

The decision turned the game on its head, as Manh received his second yellow card and Vietnam found themselves a man down and on level terms after Salem Al-Dawsari slotted home the penalty.

Down to 10 men, Vietnam rushed to strengthen their defense. Yet they suffered the second goal as Yasir Al-Shahrani scored from a header in the 67th minute.

The hosts were awarded the second penalty in the game after Que Ngoc Hai made a wrong tackle inside the box. Saleh Al-Shehri raised the scored to 3-1 in the 79th minute.

This is Vietnam's first ever game in the final round of World Cup qualification.

They next face Australia at home in Hanoi on September 7./.
VNA