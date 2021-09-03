Culture - Sports Hue city to become capital of Ao Dai Thua Thien – Hue Provincial People’s Committee has approved the project entitled “Hue – The capital of Ao Dai” to affirm the value and position of Hue’s Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) in the culture of the ancient capital and the country.

Culture - Sports Vietnam showered with prizes at “Army of Culture” contest The Vietnamese team won various prizes at the “Army of Culture” contest in the 2021 International Army Games, which wrapped up with a closing and award ceremony held on September 1 (Russia time).

Culture - Sports Vietnam to try hard in match against Saudi Arabia: head coach Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has said he believes that Vietnamese footballers will perform well and overcome challenges in the first match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers’ final round, especially as it is played on Vietnam's National Day (September 2).