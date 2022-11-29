Business Green transition creates opportunities for Vietnam’s export: forum Transition to a green economy and green growth is not only an inevitable option but also an opportunity for Vietnam to become a pioneer in the region and keep up with the global development trend, helping implement the national green growth strategy for 2021 - 2023 and the COP26 commitments.

Business Japanese-funded 35-million-USD R&D centre opens in Da Nang The 35-million-USD Fujikin Danang Research, Development and Manufature Centre, funded by Fujikin Incorporated from Japan, has freshly been inaugurated in the central coastal city of Da Nang.

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on November 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,667 VND/USD on November 29, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Three factors keep Vietnam’s economy humming along Infrastructure investment, trade environment and competitive wages are three factors that keep Vietnam’s economy humming along and its growth numbers positive, according to an article published on the vietnam-briefing.com.