ASEAN Speech by Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh at ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh delivered a speech while chairing an ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony marking the 53rd founding anniversary of the association in Hanoi on August 7.

ASEAN ASEAN works to respond to transboundary haze pollution The ASEAN Secretariat has hosted an online conference to strengthen efforts, coordination and preparation for tackling transboundary haze pollution, which is predicted to peak in August and September.

World ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September As the ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam is completing preparations for the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings in September, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.