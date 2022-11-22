Vietnam makes active contributions to World Peace Council: officials
WPC General Secretary Athanasios Pafilis (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The selection of Vietnam as the host of the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) is of significance as the world is witnessing many wars and terrorism, WPC General Secretary Athanasios Pafilis said on the sidelines of the event.
Vietnam’s history proves that once people are united and of one mind, they can win victories, he said, noting that Vietnam is a country of peace and stability which always seriously observes international law.
Pafilis also lauded Vietnam’s contributions to the council, in congresses, workshops and other forums.
Corazon Valdez Fabros, who is in charge of peace and security affairs at the Asia Europe People’s Forum and a member of the WPC, also said the selection matches Vietnam’s history of struggling for peace as well as its present development trend.
She viewed the selection as a sound decision by the council, especially at the time when the Southeast Asian nation is working towards the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accord – the agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam - next year.
Fabros stressed the Vietnam Peace Committee has been an active member of the WPC, adding that the country’s development model proves effective.
Both delegates expressed their impression on Vietnam’s rapid changes as well as the country’s good preparations for the assembly.
Fabros said she was surprised at infrastructure developments in Vietnam, and affirmed that the country is developing in a positive direction.
The 22nd Assembly, from November 21 to 27, is taking place in Hanoi and the northern province of Quang Ninh. The event is the first of its kind to be held in Vietnam.
The WPC, an organisation leading the world peace movement, gathers 135 organisations of communist and left-wing parties in more than 100 countries. From an international anti-imperialist movement of the masses, after more than 70 years of development, it has become part of the world peace movement closely cooperating with international movements and countries to promote peace around the globe./.
