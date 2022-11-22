Politics Top legislator meets parliamentary leaders of Singapore, Azerbaijan, Belarus Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 met Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-jin, Speaker of the Azerbaijani National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, and Deputy Chairman of the Representatives Chambers of the Belarusian NA Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich in Phnom Penh.

Politics Vietnam eyes to expand bilateral, multilateral relations within Francophone Community Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations within the framework of the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, on November 19 – 20 to promote bilateral and multilateral relations with partners.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Legislative leader delivers speech at AIPA-43 plenary session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is attending the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (known as AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.