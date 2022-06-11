Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Over the past four years, the Vietnamese fisheries sector has been implementing recommendations from the European Commission (EC) to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The southern province of Kien Giang, one of 28 coastal localities, has rolled out various policies and activities to raise local awareness of the 2017 Law on Fisheries.



Le Huu Toan, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said all boats in Kien Giang that operate offshore and measure 15m and above in length have been equipped with monitoring devices.



Since late 2021, no violations have been detected in the province, the official said, adding that Kien Giang will continue efforts to deal with limitations in the fight against IUU fishing this year.



The south central province of Ninh Thuan has also taken measures against illegal fishing, including communication activities and warnings.



Dang Van Tin, head of the provincial department of fisheries, said apart from monitoring devices, his agency has sent engineers to support fishermen off Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Kien Giang provinces.



Over the past two years, Ninh Thuan has organised 70 training courses for 3,000 boat owners, captains and fishermen, with 2,300 boat owners committing not to operating illegally in foreign waters.



Thanks to free trade agreements (FTAs) and advantages of quality and diversity, Vietnamese seafood products have seen their competitiveness improve across the world market.



To ensure sustainable maritime economic development, localities like Kien Giang, Ca Mau, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen have stepped up aquaculture efforts.



The Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said as of late 2021, aquaculture farms covered 260,000ha with a combined output of 600,000 tonnes./.

