World Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association debuts The executive board of the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) made its debut during a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 27.

ASEAN Winners of ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022 named Winners of the ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022 were announced at a ceremony in the central province of Quang Binh on August 26 evening.

World Malaysian government to present 2023 budget earlier than scheduled Malaysia's government will present its budget for 2023 to parliament on October 7, earlier than originally scheduled, law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has said.

World Vietnam contributes to promoting NPT’s role in global security The 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) concluded in New York, the US, on August 26 night (local time), after nearly four weeks of working, during which Vietnam contributed to promoting the NPT’s role in global security.