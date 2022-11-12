Sci-Tech Bac Giang works hard on digital government building The northern province of Bac Giang has continued its efforts to accelerate digital government development and smart city building, according to Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Tran Minh Chieu.

Society Vietnamese universities listed in QS Asia University Rankings Vietnam has 11 representatives listed in QS Asia University Rankings 2023 released by UK-based education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds.

Sci-Tech Thanh Hoa makes digital transformation strategic task The north central province of Thanh Hoa has been implementing digital transformation for over one year across its localities in line with the resolution of the 19th provincial Party Congress for the 2022-2025 tenure.

Sci-Tech Real estate market must be digitalised Digital transformation is no longer an option but a mandatory trend for real estate enterprises to overcome difficulties and contribute to promoting the formation of a healthy, transparent, and sustainable market.