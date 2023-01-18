Society Rice earmarked for seven localities for Tet Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has recently signed a decision to supply rice from the national reserves to the provinces of Binh Phuoc, Ha Giang, Quang Ngai, Quang Tri, Bac Lieu, Dak Lak and Gia Lai for the upcoming Lunar New Year festival and between-crop period.

Society Diplomats of G4 countries visit HCM City-based Village Chance Ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires to Vietnam of the G4 countries, namely New Zealand, Canada, Norway and Switzerland, recently visited Village Chance - a complex of schools and apartments for the disabled, poor and orphaned children, in Ho Chi Minh City ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Warm Tet atmosphere covers Truong Sa islands As spring is just around the corner, officers, soldiers and residents on Truong Sa’s islands in the central province of Khanh Hoa are busy preparing for the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Society Tuyen Quang-Ha Giang expressway to be built The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang has decided to invest 6.8 trillion VND (207 million USD) to construct an expressway connecting with its neighbour, Ha Giang province.