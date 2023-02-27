Health Gov't leaders request measures to deal with shortage of medicines Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha held a working session with leaders of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and centrally-run hospitals on February 25 to tackle difficulties regarding the purchase of medical equipment, medicines, testing chemicals and biological products.

Health Party official visits hospitals ahead of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, has urged medical stations to place the task of caring for people’s health above others.

Health Press agencies accompany health sector: meeting The press circle in general and key press agencies in particularly always accompany the health sector, heard a meeting held in Hanoi on February 24 on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

Health Vietnamese doctors successfully perform first heart-kidney transplant The first heart and kidney transplant on one patient in Vietnam was successfully performed on February 15 by doctors of the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital, the hospital announced on February 24.