Vietnam makes impression at opening of Army Games 2020
The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received huge welcome from visitors for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow on August 23.
The Army Games, lasting until September 5 attracts more than 5,000 personnel of 156 teams from over 30 countries and territories.
Field Kitchen is among 11 categories of the competition that teams of Vietnam are set to take part in./.