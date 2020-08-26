Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
The Tank Biathlon event of the Army Games 2020 starts in Moscow on August 24 (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese tank crew ready for the competition (Photo: VNA)
Tank crew VN1 begins the Tank Biathlon event (Photo: VNA)
Tank crew VN1 is in group B, competing crews from Myanmar, South Ossetia, Qatar (Photo: VNA)
Tank crew VN1 crosses the moat (Photo: VNA)
Tank crew VN1’s impressive move (Photo: VNA)
Tank crew VN1 on the move (Photo: VNA)
Tank crew VN1 crosses the finish line (Photo: VNA)
Ministry of National Defence leaders congratulates Tank crew VN1 on good perfomance at the first event (Photo: VNA)
Tank crew VN1 successfully completes the event (Photo: VNA)