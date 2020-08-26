Hotline: (024) 39411349
Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020

The participation in the Army Games 2020 contributes to enhancing the image of the Vietnamese army in the eyes of international friends, affirming the level, combat readiness and intelligence of the Vietnam People's Army.
  • The Tank Biathlon event of the Army Games 2020 starts in Moscow on August 24 (Photo: VNA)

  • The Vietnamese tank crew ready for the competition (Photo: VNA)

  • Tank crew VN1 begins the Tank Biathlon event (Photo: VNA)

  • Tank crew VN1 is in group B, competing crews from Myanmar, South Ossetia, Qatar (Photo: VNA)

  • Tank crew VN1 crosses the moat (Photo: VNA)

  • Tank crew VN1’s impressive move (Photo: VNA)

  • Tank crew VN1 on the move (Photo: VNA)

  • Tank crew VN1 crosses the finish line (Photo: VNA)

  • Ministry of National Defence leaders congratulates Tank crew VN1 on good perfomance at the first event (Photo: VNA)

  • Tank crew VN1 successfully completes the event (Photo: VNA)

