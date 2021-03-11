Vietnam makes inroads into COVID-19 vaccination coverage
Negotiations between the Ministry of Health and vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Gamaleya are underway to ensure COVID-19 vaccination coverage as soon as possible.
A medical worker at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases gets an AstraZeneca shot. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Negotiations between the Ministry of Health and vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Gamaleya are underway to ensure COVID-19 vaccination coverage as soon as possible.
The Ministry of Health encourages all eligible enterprises to negotiate with suppliers for vaccine imports in order to help the nation ward off the coronavirus.
To date, Vietnam has secured several supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, including support from COVAX Facility – a mechanism set up by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Alliance on Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), UNICEF, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and manufacturers and partners for the development of vaccines to ensure that all countries have fair and effective access to vaccines.
According to an announcement from UNICEF, the COVAX Facility has committed to supplying Vietnam with 30 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this year, with the first batch of 1.37 million doses expected to arrive on March 25, while the second with 2.8 million doses on April 25. The remaining 25.9 million doses will be transported to the Southeast Asian country from August to November.
A cold storage facility for COVID-19 vaccine in Hai Ba Trung district. (Photo: VNA)The second supply of AstraZeneca vaccine comes from the Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC). Last month, 117,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine produced by SK Bio of the Republic of Korea arrived in Vietnam. A total 29.87 million doses will arrive in the nation in April (1.48 million doses), May (2.76 million doses), June (5.04 million doses), July (7.32 million doses), and August (13.27 million doses).
As many as 955 AstraZeneca vaccine shots were given to frontline medical workers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Duong and Gia Lai during March 8-10. They were part of the Vietnam’s first batch of 117,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived late last month./.