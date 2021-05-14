Destinations Phu Yen’s hotel enters list of world’s best new ones Zannier Hotels Bai San Ho in Vietnam’s Phu Yen south central coastal province has been chosen as one of the Best New Hotels in the World by US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.

World Thai newspaper delves into Vietnam’s tourism recovery efforts The Bangkok Post on May 10 published an article titled “Vietnam reimagines tourism” discussing the Vietnamese tourism sector’s efforts to respond to COVID-19 impact.

Destinations Ninh Binh – a tourist magnet Mentioning Ninh Binh province, tourists not only think of a historic relic but also an alluring tourism destination. Ninh Binh has numerous valuable cultural and historical heritage sites such as Hoa Lu ancient capital, Phat Diem stone church, Bich Dong pagoda, Bai Dinh pagoda, Thai Vi temple, and various intangible cultural heritage elements such as festivals, folk singing and culinary culture.

Destinations Cu Chi Tunnels on path of becoming world heritage Located in Tan Phu Trung and Phuoc Vinh An communes in Cu Chi district, about 70km from downtown HCM City, Cu Chi Tunnels were built by local residents and soldiers using simple tools from 1946 to 1968 as shelters from US and Saigon troops during the war.