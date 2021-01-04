Business UKVFTA a push for Vietnam’s agricultural exports to UK The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) will open up more opportunities to boost the export of Vietnam’s key agricultural products with the commitments to market opening the same as the EU-Vietnam FTA, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

Business HCM City’s EPZs, IPs attract over 747.6 million USD in 2020 Over 747.6 million USD were poured into export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) in Ho Chi Minh City in 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.79 percent, according to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA).

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged after holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,131 VND per USD on January 4, unchanged from the last working day before the New Year holiday.