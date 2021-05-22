Politics Israeli Ambassador has faith in Vietnam organising elections successfully Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar has voiced his belief that Vietnam will effectively and safely hold the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and members of all-level People’s Councils in the face of unpredictable developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnam ready for election day Cities and provinces nationwide are decorated to welcome the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels on May 23, in addition to taking measures to ensure security and safety for the festive day of all people.

Politics Vietnam calls for promoting political process in Libya Vietnam affirmed support for a comprehensive political solution led and owned by Libyans and called for promoting the political process in the North African country during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Libya and the operations of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on May 21.

Politics Infographic Determining the voting rights of voters under quarantine For voters who are under quarantine in residential areas implementing social isolation measures or are under lockdown but are not yet on the list of voters, the Election Team must review and make a list of these voters and send it to communal-level People’s Committees for addition to the list of voters in the new polling station where the quarantine area is located.