Business Imports-exports contribute 2.37 billion USD to State budget in Jan-Feb State budget collection from import-export activities reached 54.76 trillion VND (2.37 billion USD) in the first two months, or 17.38 percent of the estimate and a year-on-year rise of 7.53 percent, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Stock market size reaches 88 percent of GDP Vietnam’s stock market reached approximately 87.68 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as of the end of 2020, the highest rate reported so far.

Business Indonesian Consulate General works to promote investment in Dong Nai The Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City said it will work as a bridge helping Indonesian firms to invest in the southern province of Dong Nai.