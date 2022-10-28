Politics HCM City, RoK localities look to enhance cooperation Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City, on October 28 hosted a reception for Hang Chang-hwa, Chairman of the International Parliamentarian Friendship Association under the Council of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Gyeongsangbuk province, who is on a working trip to the southern metropolitan.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-China relationship developing positively, healthily: Chinese journalist The relationship between Vietnam and China has maintained its positive and healthy development over the past years, a Chinese journalist has said.

Politics Lao Deputy PM receives Vietnam Red Cross Society President Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoun hosted a reception for President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee Bui Thi Hao in Vientiane on October 27.