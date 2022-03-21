Under the deal, the two news agencies will continue with the exchange of texts and photos, enhance the exchange of video and infographic news, maintain the exchange of information about high-level visits; and continuing to support each other at regional and international press forums, especially within the framework of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agency, among others.

VNA Director-General Trang proposed the two agencies use more information of each other, with the focus on cooperation in post-pandemic economic recovery and development; exchange experience in digital transformation; and hold a joint communication activity towards the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties in 2023.

Bernama’s Editor-in-Chief agreed with the host’s proposals. He expressed his hope that the newly-signed agreement will help lift the strategic cooperation between the two agencies to a new height./.

VNA