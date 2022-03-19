Business Meat import demand unlikely to grow sharply this year: agency The demand for imported meat and meat products is unlikely to skyrocket in 2022, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Development plan for Mekong Delta in 2021-2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving a master plan for the Mekong Delta region in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.