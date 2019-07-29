Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh speaks at the conference (Source: VNA)

- Vietnam and Malaysia have signed an agreement on five-year action programme, aiming to lift bilateral trade turnover to 15 billion USD in 2020.The agreement was inked at a conference in Kuala Lumpur on July 29 to connect Vietnamese and Malaysian enterprises and those from other countries.Jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and the Vietnam Businesses’ Association in Malaysia, the event attracted representatives from over 200 firms of Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia and Thailand.The two sides are drafting another five-year action prorgramme for 2020-2025 to raise two-way trade to 25 billion USD by 2025.The agreement on the programme is scheduled to be signed during Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s official visit to Vietnam in August this year.On the occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh hailed the Vietnamese business community in Malaysia for its contributions to Vietnam-Malaysia relations.-VNA