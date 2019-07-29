Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh speaks at the conference in Kuala Lumpur on July 29 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam and Malaysia are targeting to raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD by 2025.A programme to realise the target is expected to be signed during an official visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to Vietnam next month, Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh said at a conference in Kuala Lumpur on July 29.Jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and the Vietnam Businesses’ Association in Malaysia, the event, which aimed to connect Vietnamese and Malaysian enterprises and those from other countries, attracted representatives from over 200 firms of Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia and Thailand.According to the ambassador, Vietnam and Malaysia signed an agreement on five-year action programme for 2015-2020, aiming to lift bilateral trade turnover to 15 billion USD in 2020.On the occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh hailed the Vietnamese business community in Malaysia for its contributions to Vietnam-Malaysia relations.-VNA